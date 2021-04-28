Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Drops By 68.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IBTB opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.