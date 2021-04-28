Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Grows By 362.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IBTH opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

