Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Grows By 290.8%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 290.8% from the March 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

