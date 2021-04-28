Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Decreases By 79.5%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 404,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,553. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

