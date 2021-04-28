Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 92.9%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JSCPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of JSCPY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194. JSR has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

