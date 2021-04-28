Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declines By 72.7%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

