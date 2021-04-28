Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Declines By 75.5%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KSSRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

