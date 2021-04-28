Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Grows By 621.4%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 621.4% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGFHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 40,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.