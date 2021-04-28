Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Increases By 836.4%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 836.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

