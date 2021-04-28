Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Declines By 66.0%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KWBT opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.43.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

