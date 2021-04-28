Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Increases By 500.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.