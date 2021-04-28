Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Declines By 87.5%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

