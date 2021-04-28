Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY remained flat at $$3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48. Leoni has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Leoni from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Commerzbank raised shares of Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

