Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Increases By 190.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LXXGF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.55. 145,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,227. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.47 and a twelve month high of 1.22.
About LexaGene
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.