Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Increases By 190.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LXXGF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.55. 145,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,227. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.47 and a twelve month high of 1.22.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

