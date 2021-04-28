Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Expands By 207.3%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.0 days.

LCCTF remained flat at $$2.94 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

