Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Decreases By 92.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 2,719,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,824. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

