Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Decreases By 97.6%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MCOA remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 36,123,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,829,766. Marijuana Company of America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Marijuana Company of America
