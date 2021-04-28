Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Declines By 97.4%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MMMW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 523,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
