Short Interest in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Rises By 575.0%

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 81,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Get MDJM alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.