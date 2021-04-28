Short Interest in Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Decreases By 90.0%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Meggitt stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

