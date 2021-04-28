Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Declines By 81.4%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of MNBEY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 990. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. MinebeaMitsumi has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

