Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Drops By 90.6%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$34.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MALRF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.