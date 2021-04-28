Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Increases By 643.1%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 643.1% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,973,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MINE remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,260,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,509,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Minerco has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

