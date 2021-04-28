Short Interest in Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Grows By 200.0%

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Motus stock remained flat at $$6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609. Motus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Motus Company Profile

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

