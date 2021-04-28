Short Interest in Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Grows By 200.0%

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Motus stock remained flat at $$6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609. Motus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.
Motus Company Profile
