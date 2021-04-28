Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Drops By 99.5%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NTXVF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.