Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Drops By 99.5%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTXVF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. The company offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

