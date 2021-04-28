Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Expands By 197.9%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 197.9% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
