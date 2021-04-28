Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Expands By 365.4%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHB. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,590,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 155,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

NYSE:JHB opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

