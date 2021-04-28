Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Declines By 99.9%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NWSZF stock remained flat at $$0.91 on Wednesday. NWS has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Get NWS alerts:

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.