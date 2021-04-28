Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Declines By 99.9%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NWSZF stock remained flat at $$0.91 on Wednesday. NWS has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
NWS Company Profile
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.