Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 82.5%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,401,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 54,884,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,930,578. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.
