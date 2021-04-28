Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Increases By 207.2%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, a growth of 207.2% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDSB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

