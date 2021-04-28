Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Increases By 557.1%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.