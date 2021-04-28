Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Rises By 851.6%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 851.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PSHZF traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

