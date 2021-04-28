Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 92.2%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.