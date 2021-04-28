Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Decreases By 93.2%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtech has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of PYTCF stock remained flat at $$6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. Playtech has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.