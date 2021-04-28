Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Decreases By 99.4%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 465,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,220. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
