Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Decreases By 99.4%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 465,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,220. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

