Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Rises By 433.9%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 433.9% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $46.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 725.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.46% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $59,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

