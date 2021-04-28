Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 96.4%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 32,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.