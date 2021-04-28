Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Rises By 412.7%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 412.7% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIM stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

