Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Rises By 261.5%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rego Payment Architectures stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Rego Payment Architectures has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola digital wallet platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

