Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Expands By 411.1%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RQHTF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 730.79% and a negative return on equity of 929.28%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

