Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Drops By 75.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RTMVY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 54,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Get Rightmove alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.