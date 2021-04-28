Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Drops By 85.7%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYHTY remained flat at $$52.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. Ryman Healthcare has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.