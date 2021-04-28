Short Interest in Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Drops By 74.4%

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SANP traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 95,322,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,968,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Santo Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

