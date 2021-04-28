Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Grows By 633.8%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 633.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of SCPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,449. SC Health has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.
In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.
About SC Health
SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
