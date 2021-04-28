Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Grows By 408.7%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 408.7% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Scienjoy stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Scienjoy has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $291.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.