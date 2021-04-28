Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Grows By 1,345.5%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,345.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Select Sands stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 12,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.99. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

