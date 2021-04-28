Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Grows By 1,345.5%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,345.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Select Sands stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 12,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.99. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About Select Sands
