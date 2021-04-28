Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Expands By 816.1%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 816.1% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SCNA remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Smart Cannabis
