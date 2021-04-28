Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Expands By 816.1%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 816.1% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCNA remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Smart Cannabis alerts:

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.