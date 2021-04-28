Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Drops By 95.6%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMCE stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About SMC Entertainment
