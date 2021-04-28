Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Drops By 95.6%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCE stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

