Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Drops By 65.6%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $51.54.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.