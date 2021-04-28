Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Decreases By 75.3%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 1,160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.6 days.

STZHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of STZHF remained flat at $$25.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 55,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

